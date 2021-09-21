Macy's to hire 76,000 employees for upcoming holiday season
- Macy's (NYSE:M) plans to hire 76,000 employees for the upcoming holiday season, with approximately 28,000 of them being permanent role.
- About 6,800 seasonal workers remained with the company last year after holiday hiring in 2020 and the average length of service with the company for professional and hourly employees is ten and five years, respectively.
- A national hiring event will take place Thursday, Sept 23 at Macy's stores and online and will often provide applicants with same-day offers.
- About 21,200 of the jobs are for warehouse colleagues, forklift operators, and other posts in Macy's fulfillment centers. In its Q2 earnings call, executives said that they were well-positioned to mitigate supply chain issues heading into the holiday season.