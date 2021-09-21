Goodyear prices €400M senior notes offering

  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) has announced the pricing of the senior notes offering commenced by its European subsidiary, Goodyear Europe.
  • The company will offer €400M of senior notes due 2028 in a private offering to eligible purchasers at a price of 100% of their principal amount. The notes will bear interest at a rate of 2.750% per annum.
  • Closing date is expected to be September 28, 2021.
  • Goodyear Europe plans to use the net proceeds from this offering to redeem in full its 3.75% Senior Notes due 2023 following, and subject to, the completion of this offering at 100% of the principal amount thereof plus accrued and unpaid interest to the redemption date. Any remaining proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes.
