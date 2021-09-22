Asian stocks down; BOJ keeps policy steady

Sep. 22, 2021 1:16 AM ETBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor1 Comment

  • Japan -0.61%. The Bank of Japan kept its monetary policy unchanged, keeping its short-term interest rate target at -0.1% while that for 10-year Japanese government bond yields at around 0%, as expected.
  • "Exports and factory output continue to increase, although they are partly affected by supply constraints," the central bank said in a statement.
  • The BOJ maintained its assessment on the economy, saying it was "picking up as a trend, although remaining in a severe state due to the impact of the pandemic."
  • China -0.31%. Shares edged lower dragged down by banking and consumer staples.
  • China also kept its benchmark lending rate unchanged, with the one-year loan prime rate (LPR) held steady at 3.85% and five-year LPR at 4.65%.
  • Hong Kong Closed.
  • Australia +0.51%.
  • Overnight on Wall Street, Dow Jones dipped 50.63 points or 0.15% to 33,919,84, S&P 500 declined 0.08% to 4,354.19 while Nasdaq rose 0.22% to 14,746.40.
  • Investors are keeping an eye for the policy statement from the U.S. Federal Reserve for signals on tapering bond purchase program.
  • Oil prices were higher, with Brent crude futures up 0.71% to $74.89/barrel. U.S. crude futures gained 0.92% to $71.14/barrel.
  • U.S. stock futures higher. Dow Jones +0.32%; S&P 500 +0.28%; Nasdaq +0.20%.
