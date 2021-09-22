Siemens, Zscaler team up on integrated zero trust architecture solutions for OT
Sep. 22, 2021 5:35 AM ETSiemens Aktiengesellschaft (SIEGY), ZS, SMAWFBy: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Siemens (OTCPK:SIEGY) and Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) entered into partnership to enables secure, on-demand remote access to operational technology, or OT applications and systems that delivers Zero Trust OT/IT security approach for office and production networks.
- These new capabilities enable users to remotely manage and control quality assurance or diagnoses issues and improves plant uptime and efficiency with secure remote access.
- Under the partnership, both parties have expanded the "Defense-in-Depth" OT concept secured by a Zero Trust Architecture to ensure that the OT network is not exposed to any increased threat potential.
- Based on the principle of "least-privilege access," Zero Trust only authorizes application-specific access based on verified user identity and context.
- "Together, Siemens and Zscaler are now bringing the benefits of Zero Trust to OT environments, thereby increasing control and protection mechanisms for all technology assets, including in production environments," says Deepak Patel, OT Security, Office of CEO at Zscaler.