Aerojet Rocketdyne wins NASA contract for Orion Spacecraft Main Engine
Sep. 22, 2021 5:38 AM ETAerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc. (AJRD)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
- NASA has selected Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) to build the Orion Main Engine (OME) to explore deep space missions.
- The contract will run through 2032 to deliver up to 20 new OME engines for use on future Artemis missions beginning with Artemis VII.
- The OME is a 6,000 pound-thrust bipropellant engine that is mounted on Orion’s European Service module and will be built at Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Los Angeles, California, and Redmond, Washington, facilities.
- Aerojet Rocketdyne to also provide, under contract to Lockheed Martin, the auxiliary engines on Orion’s service module, reaction control thrusters on the crew module, OMS-E refurbishment services and the jettison motor on the spacecraft’s launch abort system.