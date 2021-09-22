Aerojet Rocketdyne wins NASA contract for Orion Spacecraft Main Engine

  • NASA has selected Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) to build the Orion Main Engine (OME) to explore deep space missions.
  • The contract will run through 2032 to deliver up to 20 new OME engines for use on future Artemis missions beginning with Artemis VII.
  • The OME is a 6,000 pound-thrust bipropellant engine that is mounted on Orion’s European Service module and will be built at Aerojet Rocketdyne’s Los Angeles, California, and Redmond, Washington, facilities.
  • Aerojet Rocketdyne to also provide, under contract to Lockheed Martin, the auxiliary engines on Orion’s service module, reaction control thrusters on the crew module, OMS-E refurbishment services and the jettison motor on the spacecraft’s launch abort system.
