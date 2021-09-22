Lear, Hu Lane Associate enter joint venture in Yangzhou
Sep. 22, 2021 5:58 AM ETLear Corporation (LEA)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Lear (NYSE:LEA) has signed a definitive agreement for a joint venture with Hu Lane Associate, a manufacturer of automotive connector products, which will be based initially in Yangzhou, China.
- The cooperation will enhance Lear's vertical integration capabilities to engineer and produce a portfolio of connection systems products for current and future vehicle architectures offered by global automotive manufacturers.
- Founded in 1977, Hu Lane has multiple sales offices throughout southeast Asia and operates manufacturing operations in Nanjing and Dongguan, China, and in Hanoi, Vietnam.
- Lear and Hu Lane anticipate regulatory approval and the joint venture management to be appointed during the fourth quarter.
- Lear will own a majority equity interest in the joint venture and will consolidate its financial results.