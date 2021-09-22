Addex Therapeutics to advance GABA B PAM as potential treatment for CMT1A

Sep. 22, 2021 5:58 AM ETAddex Therapeutics Ltd (ADXN)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • The Charcot–Marie–Tooth Association (CMTA), the largest philanthropic funder of CMT research worldwide, and Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) announce a collaboration to investigate a potential therapy for CMT type 1A (CMT1A), the most common subtype of the disease.
  • The primary goal of the collaboration is to evaluate the benefit of Addex’s proprietary positive allosteric modulator’s (PAM’s) targeting the gamma-aminobutyric acid subtype B (GABAB) receptor in rodent models of CMT1A, followed by detailed assessments aimed at measuring the improvement of key outcomes.
  • The CMTA’s Strategy to Accelerate Research connects leading CMT clinicians and researchers with pharmaceutical partners committed to developing treatments and a cure for CMT.
