JJE in pact with Allison Transmission to advance the development of Powertrain solutions
Sep. 22, 2021 5:59 AM ETAllison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (ALSN)By: SA News Team1 Comment
- Jing-Jin Electric ('JJE') is a Chinese electrified propulsion leader in components, assemblies, and automotive and commercial vehicles systems.
- Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) and JJE entered a deal to accelerate electrified powertrain solutions for global commercial vehicles.
- “The growing needs of our OEM customers and end-user vehicle owners for highly efficient electrified propulsion solutions is what drives our pursuit of innovation. We continually strive to develop solutions that will meet our mission to help our customers work more efficiently and Improve the Way the World Works,” says David S. Graziosi, Chairman and CEO of Allison Transmission.