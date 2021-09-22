Rhythm Pharma's Imcivree receives marketing authorization in U.K.

Sep. 22, 2021 6:08 AM ETRhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RYTM)By: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor
  • Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) announces that Britain’s Medicines & Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency has granted marketing authorization to Imcivree (setmelanotide) for the treatment of obesity and the control of hunger associated with genetically confirmed loss-of-function biallelic pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), including proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1 (PCSK1), deficiency or biallelic leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency in adults and children 6 years of age and above.
  • Imcivree was selected as a “Highly Specialised Technology” by National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE). NICE is scheduled to review the dossier for Imcivree in December 2021.
  • Guidance for coverage of Imcivree under the U.K.’s National Health Service is anticipated in Q2 2022.
  • The MHRA authorization is based on results from the largest studies conducted to date in obesity due to POMC, PCSK1 or LEPR deficiency.
