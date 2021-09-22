Liberty Global to sell UPC Poland to iliad’s subsidiary Play for $1.8B
Sep. 22, 2021 6:09 AM ETLiberty Global plc (LBTYA), LBTYK, LBTYBBy: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) is selling its Poland operations to iliad S.A.’s Polish mobile subsidiary Play for PLN7B ($1.8B) subject to customary debt and working capital adjustments.
- The consideration values UPC Poland at approximately 9x 2021 Adjusted EBITDA, and nearly 20x estimated 2021 operating free cash flow.
- The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022.
- “The cash proceeds, net of debt repayment, from this asset sale of approximately $600 million will boost Liberty Global’s already substantial cash balance, which stood at $4.1 billion as of June 30, 2021. As ever, we remain squarely focused on value creation and are pleased with the premium valuation we received for our Polish business, providing a strong return for Liberty Global shareholders.”
- Proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include reinvestment in business and support for the company’s significant, multi-year share buyback commitment.
- Liberty Global will provide Play with certain transitional services for a period of up to four years.
- At June 30, 2021, the company's networks in Poland passed 3.7M homes and served 1.5M customers who subscribed to 1.3M broadband, 1.4M video, and over 600K telephony services.