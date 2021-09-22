Pfizer, BioNTech to provide 500M additional COVID-19 vaccine doses to U.S.
Sep. 22, 2021 6:35 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTXBy: Mamta Mayani, SA News Editor20 Comments
- Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) and BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) announce plans to expand their agreement with U.S. government by providing an additional 500M doses of their COVID-19 vaccine at a not-for-profit price for donation to low- and lower-middle-income countries and the organizations that support them.
- This expanded agreement brings the total number of doses to be supplied to U.S. for donation to one billion.
- The U.S. government will allocate their Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine to 92 low- and lower-middle-income countries as defined by Gavi’s COVAX Advanced Market Commitment and the 55 member states of the African Union.
- Deliveries of the initial 500M doses began in August 2021, and the total 1B doses under the expanded agreement are expected to be delivered by the end of September 2022.
- The current plan is to produce these doses in Pfizer’s U.S. facilities located in Kalamazoo, MI, Andover, MA, Chesterfield, MO, and McPherson, KS.
- Overall, Pfizer and BioNTech have shipped more than 1.5B COVID-19 vaccine doses worldwide.