FedEx slumps as analysts reel in near-term expectations due to cost inflation
Sep. 22, 2021 7:12 AM ETFedEx Corporation (FDX)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor25 Comments
- FedEx (NYSE:FDX) trades lower as a wave of analyst price target cuts on the shipper sweep over Wall Street. Raymond James stood out by cutting its rating to Market Perform from Outperform. Analysts in general are raising concerns over the near-term setup for FDX, while keeping a more constructive view of the midterm outlook.
- Morgan Stanley (In-Line, price target of $250): "The FY guide was cut by roughly the magnitude of the 1Q miss but we believe the 1Q issues (tough comps/normalization + cost inflation) actually get tougher from here."
- Citi (Buy rating, price target lowered to $300): The firm warns that either FedEx has done a "particularly poor job" managing core cost inflation or its 9% cost growth ex-labor and unique items is an "ominous indicator" for the rest of transportation in Q3.
- Barclays (Overweight, price target cut to $345): "It's hard to call FedEx results and lowered guidance anything but relatively disappointing."
- Bank of America (Buy, price objective lowered to $290): "We reiterate our Buy given the below peer valuation and improving rate environment which should counter rising costs. We lower F22e/F23e EPS 6%/2%, to $20.00/$23.30, from $21.25/$23.85. With sentiment cautious, reflected in its depressed 12.6x P/E multiple, signs of seasonal hiring and rate gain success could assuage labor shortage concerns."
- BMO Capital (Market Perform, price target lowered to $300): The firm notes that demand and pricing conditions were as good as they have been in decades, but operations were hamstrung by labor market conditions, network inefficiencies, and expansion related investments. There is a warning that the headwinds are likely to persist through peak season, but the efforts by FedEx to improve pricing and expectations of easing labor shortages should support a better outcome in FY22.
- Shares of FedEx (FDX) are down 5.91% in premarket trading after the weak guidance update.