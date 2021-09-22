Ideanomics subsidiary concludes a follow-on order for 28 wireless chargers
- WAVE, a subsidiary of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX), finalized a multi-million dollar purchase order from the Antelope Valley Transit Authority ('AVTA') for 28 wireless charging systems.
- WAVE was acquired by Ideanomics in January 2021 and allows transit agencies to electrify their fleets with in-route charging.
- This order comes after the 2019 announcement that AVTA would become the first fully electric fleet powered by wireless chargers, directly resulting from its partnership with WAVE.
- "AVTA has been a strong supporter and customer of WAVE for years, and with this order, they are doubling down on their commitment to provide green, sustainable public transportation for the people of California," said Aaron Gillmore, CEO of WAVE.