Spire Global teams with Myriota for IoT connectivity
Sep. 22, 2021 7:25 AM ETSpire Global, Inc. (SPIR)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Spire Global (NYSE:SPIR) enter into partnership with Myriota a provider of secure, low-cost, and long battery life satellite connectivity for the Internet of Things.
- The collaboration will leverage Spire Space Services to accelerate Myriota's global service deployment timeline, expanding the Myriota Network using Spire low-earth orbit nanosatellites.
- Myriota is the first large-scale, commercial, IoT-focused customer of Spire. Through the deal, Myriota will expand its global satellite constellation and achieve near real-time connectivity through Spire’s Space-as-a-service capabilities.
- Both parties plan to quickly ramp up Myriota's coverage to a global, low latency constellation, expanding Myriota's existing coverage in North America, Australia and New Zealand to other markets, including Europe.