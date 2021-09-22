Amalgamated Bank to acquire Amalgamated Bank of Chicago for $98M
Sep. 22, 2021 7:28 AM ETAmalgamated Financial Corp. (AMAL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) trades 2.9% higher premarket after entering into a definitive agreement to acquire Amalgamated Investments, holding company for Amalgamated Bank of Chicago (ABOC) for ~$98.1M; it includes an earnout of up to $1.1M, in an all-cash transaction.
- Although the two entities have Amalgamated in the name, AMAL and ABOC are not currently affiliated.
- Building on its union heritage, ABOC will now gain access to a broader network to align with the niche segments that AMAL services, including nonprofits, political organizations, philanthropies, sustainability, and social enterprises.
- ABOC has total assets of $950M, loans of $519M and an industry leading deposit franchise with a total cost of deposits of 9bps on deposits of $836M as of June 30, 2021.
- On closure, the combined company will have ~$7.6B in assets, $6.8B in deposits, $3.7B in loans, and $19B of trust assets under management and $52.2B of trust assets under custody.
- Transaction closure expected by year-end and full economic benefits is expected to be realized in 2023.
- Tangible BV/share dilution earn back of less than three years.
- Significant cost save opportunities through the elimination of duplicative functions drives expected EPS accretion of 17.5%.