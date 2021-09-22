General Mills gains after organic sales top expectations

Sep. 22, 2021 7:28 AM ETGeneral Mills, Inc. (GIS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments

General Mills Reports Lower Than Expected Quarterly Earnings
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

  • General Mills (NYSE:GIS) tracks slightly higher after topping FQ1 expectations. Organic sales rose 2% during the quarter to smash the consensus mark of -4.5%. The food company pointed to positive organic net price realization and mix and higher organic pound volume. On a segment comparison, the pet business stood out with 25% sales growth during the quarter and the convenience stores & foodservice segment saw a 23% increase off a soft pandemic comparable.
  • Adjusted gross margin fell 150 basis points during the quarter to 34.7% of sales, driven by input cost inflation, higher other supply chain costs, and fixed cost deleverage in the supply chain. Constant-currency adjusted operating profit declined 2%, driven by lower adjusted gross profit dollars, partially offset by lower administrative expenses.
  • Looking ahead, General Mills (GIS) guides for organic sales to be toward the higher end of the company's initial guidance range of -1% to -3%, reflecting stronger-than-expected sales in FQ1. Constant-currency adjusted operating profit and constant-currency adjusted diluted EPS are each expected to be toward the higher end of the company's initial guidance ranges of -2% to -4% and flat to -2%, respectively.
  • Shares of General Mills (GIS) are up 0.44% premarket after the food giant recorded its sixth straight sales beat.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.