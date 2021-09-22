General Mills gains after organic sales top expectations
Sep. 22, 2021 7:28 AM ETGeneral Mills, Inc. (GIS)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor5 Comments
- General Mills (NYSE:GIS) tracks slightly higher after topping FQ1 expectations. Organic sales rose 2% during the quarter to smash the consensus mark of -4.5%. The food company pointed to positive organic net price realization and mix and higher organic pound volume. On a segment comparison, the pet business stood out with 25% sales growth during the quarter and the convenience stores & foodservice segment saw a 23% increase off a soft pandemic comparable.
- Adjusted gross margin fell 150 basis points during the quarter to 34.7% of sales, driven by input cost inflation, higher other supply chain costs, and fixed cost deleverage in the supply chain. Constant-currency adjusted operating profit declined 2%, driven by lower adjusted gross profit dollars, partially offset by lower administrative expenses.
- Looking ahead, General Mills (GIS) guides for organic sales to be toward the higher end of the company's initial guidance range of -1% to -3%, reflecting stronger-than-expected sales in FQ1. Constant-currency adjusted operating profit and constant-currency adjusted diluted EPS are each expected to be toward the higher end of the company's initial guidance ranges of -2% to -4% and flat to -2%, respectively.
- Shares of General Mills (GIS) are up 0.44% premarket after the food giant recorded its sixth straight sales beat.