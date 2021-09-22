China Evergrande stock rebounds on subsidiary pledge to pay interest
Sep. 22, 2021
- China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) shares listed in Frankfurt jump 32% in afternoon trading after the company's Hengda Real Estate unit said it will make an interest payment on-time on Thursday, which will give the property developer some breathing room.
- The unit said it will pay CNY252M ($35.9M) of interest on its 5.80% September 2025 bond.
- Trading in Hong Kong is closed on Wednesday for a holiday.
- The People's Bank of China also took some action by injecting CNY120B of liquidity into the financial system through seven-day and 14-day repurchase agreements.
- "Whether that is enough to soothe frayed nerves in China remains to be seen," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst at OANDA, said in a note.
- Separately, AsiaMarkets.com reports that the Chinese government is preparing a plan to split China Evergrande into three separate entities, citing sources close to the government. The plan, which would essentially turn the property develop into a state-owned enterprise, could be announced within days, the report said.
- And while China Evergrande (OTCPK:EGRNF) said it would pay interest on the September 2025 bonds, two more interest payments are due within a week — $83.5M interest on its March 2022 bonds are due Sept. 23 and $42.5M payment on its March 2024 notes is due on Sept. 29.
- On Tuesday, Citi analysts said they don't expect the liquidity crisis to be China's "Lehman moment". In a letter to staff, Evergrande Chairman Hui Ka Yuan said the expects the company to "walk out of its darkest moment" and resume full-scale constructions as soon as possible."