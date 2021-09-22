Biogen forced to consider cost cutting amid slow uptake of Alzheimer’s drug - Stat
Sep. 22, 2021 7:36 AM ETBiogen Inc. (BIIB)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) has lost ~2.6% in the pre-market after Stat News revealed that the slow adoption of the company’s recently approved Alzheimer’s therapy Aduhelm has forced it to consider cost-cutting measures, including layoffs.
- While the company management had previously admitted to slower than anticipated uptake of the intravenous therapy, the publication noted that slightly over 100 Alzheimer’s patients had received the treatment as of Sept. 11, far below the analyst expectations.
- Despite the mixed trial results, the FDA granted the approval for Aduhelm, also known as aducanumab, in June, sparking debate among the medical community and even the resignation of two members of the FDA advisory committee that voted against it in November last year.
- However, at the time, UBS went on to upgrade Biogen (BIIB), estimating $13 billion in peak sales for the drug in the U.S. alone.