iMedia Brands to buy 123tv for ~$95M, with an earn-out potential for an additional $50M

  • 123tv reaches consumers via its television network available in 40+ million German and Austrian television households through its online, mobile, and over-the-top digital platforms.
  • The purchase price is ~$95M (enterprise value), with an earn-out potential for an additional $50M based upon achieving revenue targets.
  • The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including German governmental and Austrian merger control approvals, and a financing condition.
  • iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) expects to close the transaction in Q4'21.
  • In conjunction, iMedia intends to offer and sell a $75.0M aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026 in an underwritten public offering. The interest rate of the senior notes is expected to be 8.50%.
  • The Company will use the proceeds for 123tv acquisition, working capital and general corporate purposes.
