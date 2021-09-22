Volta attracts bull call from Needham with differentiated EV battery strategy standing out
Sep. 22, 2021 7:41 AM ETVolta Inc. (VLTA)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Needham starts off coverage on Volta Inc. (NYSE:VLTA) with a Buy rating. Volta is called a differentiated EV charging provider focused on locations with high visibility and traffic, which leads to high utilization and charging revenue. The battery charging upstart is also noted to be generating diverse and predominantly recurring revenue streams through digital advertising, software tools and data analytics.
- Analyst Vikram Bagri: "We believe this differentiated strategy allows VLTA to offer a compelling value proposition to everyone involved in the value chain, thus creating a significantly larger target TAM than those of its peers. While others are looking to replicate this model, we find that VLTA's existing relationships, large portfolio of MSAs, strong BS and early mover advantage in content delivery at its stations create a moat around the business in a highly fragmented and competitive market."
- Needham assigns a price target of $15 on VLTA vs. the post-SPAC range of $8.42 to $18.33. The research firm is one of the first with a rating out on Volta. Shares of Volta (VLTA) are up 0.95% premarket to $12.71. Read all the updates on Volta for its first month of trading.