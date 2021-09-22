BIT Mining invests in cryptocurrency mining in Ohio with 51% equity interest

  • BIT Mining (NYSE:BTCM) entered into a Membership Interest Purchase Agreement and certain other auxiliary agreements with Viking Data Centers for jointly investing in the development of a cryptocurrency mining data center space in Ohio.
  • The center will have access to power capacity of up to 85 MW and the mining site is currently expected to be fully completed in February 2022.
  • Post the agreements, the company will invest $12.1M in the mining site of which $10.84M will be paid in cash and the remaining $1.3M payable to Viking Data Centers will be settled either in cash, or in the form of Class A ordinary shares.
  • On agreement execution, the company will hold a 51% equity interest in the Ohio Mining Site, and Viking Data Centers will hold the remaining.
  • The Ohio Mining Site will be developed in three phases, with 11MW in the first phase, 39MW in the second and the remaining 35MW in the third; first, second and third phases are currently expected to be completed by Oct. 15, 2021, Nov. 15, 2021 and Feb. 15, 2022, respectively.
  • Currently, the company has shipped 1,016 mining machines to U.S.
