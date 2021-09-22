Bill.com raises $1.7B capital through equity and convertible notes offering
Sep. 22, 2021 7:45 AM ETBill.com Holdings, Inc. (BILL)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Bill.com Holdings (NYSE:BILL) has priced upsized $1.2B (from $1B) public offering of 4.41M shares of its common stock at $272.00 per share.
- Underwriters' over-allotment is an additional 661,764 shares.
- Net proceeds will be approximately $1.17B (or approximately $1.34B if the underwriters exercise their option in full) which will be used for general corporate purposes.
- The company has also priced $500M of 0% convertible senior unsecured notes due April 1, 2027 with initial purchasers option of an additional $75M of notes.
- The company expects net proceeds of approximately $487M (or approximately $560.1M if the initial purchasers exercise their option to purchase additional notes in full).
- Approximately $33M of the net proceeds from sale of notes will be used to pay the cost of the capped call transactions and the remainder for general corporate purposes.
The sale of equity and notes is expected to close on September 24, 2021.