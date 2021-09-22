New data suggests Frequency Therapeutics' drug regenerates hearing

Mature patient with hearing problem visiting doctor otolaryngologist
Inside Creative House/iStock via Getty Images

  • Data from additional subjects in an open-label study found that Frequency Therapeutics' (NASDAQ:FREQ) FX-322 led to hearing improvements eight to 12 months after initial dosing.
  • Nine subjects in the FX-322-111 study have demonstrated statistically significant improvements in word recognition scores, at points between 90 days and one year.
  • The company notes that the results suggest that the hearing may improve over long periods of time with a single dose of FX-322.
  • FX-322 is designed to regenerate auditory sensory hair cells located in the cochlea within the inner ear, and potentially restore hearing in individuals with sensorineural hearing loss.
  • Frequency shares plunged in March after reporting results that showed a four-dose regimen of FX-322 failed to improve hearing loss in a phase 2a study.
