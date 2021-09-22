Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Fox Chase Cancer Center launch research partnership

  • Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares fall more than 2% premarket after inking a research partnership with the Cancer Epigenetics Institute at Fox Chase Cancer Center.
  • The research will help identify new indications and potential biomarkers for Salarius’ lead drug candidate, seclidemstat.
  • Seclidemstat is a novel, oral, reversible inhibitor of lysine-specific histone demethylase 1, an enzyme that plays a key role in the development and progression of several cancers.
  • A Phase 1/2 clinical trial is now underway exploring seclidemstat as a therapy for sarcomas.
  • The company had initiated a clinical trial to investigate seclidemstat as a potential treatment for hematologic cancers, in June.
