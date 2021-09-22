Salarius Pharmaceuticals and Fox Chase Cancer Center launch research partnership
Sep. 22, 2021 7:53 AM ETSalarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SLRX)By: SA News Team
- Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) shares fall more than 2% premarket after inking a research partnership with the Cancer Epigenetics Institute at Fox Chase Cancer Center.
- The research will help identify new indications and potential biomarkers for Salarius’ lead drug candidate, seclidemstat.
- Seclidemstat is a novel, oral, reversible inhibitor of lysine-specific histone demethylase 1, an enzyme that plays a key role in the development and progression of several cancers.
- A Phase 1/2 clinical trial is now underway exploring seclidemstat as a therapy for sarcomas.
- The company had initiated a clinical trial to investigate seclidemstat as a potential treatment for hematologic cancers, in June.