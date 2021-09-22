Enlivex gets dosing underway in mid-stage Allocetra COVID-19 trial
Sep. 22, 2021 7:57 AM ETEnlivex Therapeutics Ltd. (ENLV)By: SA News Team
- Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) announces the initiation of dosing in the company's mid-stage trial evaluating Allocetra in severe and critical COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
- The multi-center, placebo-controlled, randomized, blinded, Phase IIb trial is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of Allocetra when administered in addition to standard-of-care treatment.
- The co-primary endpoints of the trial are ventilation-free survival and recovery for each of its two patient sub-populations (severe and critical).
- Top-line data from the trial are expected in the second quarter of 2022.
- The trial is expected to recruit up to 152 severe or critical COVID-19 patients in clinical centers in Israel and certain European countries.
- Shares up nearly 4% premarket.