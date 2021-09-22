Enlivex gets dosing underway in mid-stage Allocetra COVID-19 trial

Coronavirus and DNA, virus mutation. New variant and strain of SARS CoV 2. Microscopic view.
Gilnature/iStock via Getty Images

  • Enlivex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ENLV) announces the initiation of dosing in the company's mid-stage trial evaluating Allocetra in severe and critical COVID-19 patients with acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).
  • The multi-center, placebo-controlled, randomized, blinded, Phase IIb trial is designed to assess the safety and efficacy of Allocetra when administered in addition to standard-of-care treatment.
  • The co-primary endpoints of the trial are ventilation-free survival and recovery for each of its two patient sub-populations (severe and critical).
  • Top-line data from the trial are expected in the second quarter of 2022.
  • The trial is expected to recruit up to 152 severe or critical COVID-19 patients in clinical centers in Israel and certain European countries.
  • Shares up nearly 4% premarket.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.