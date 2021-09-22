Match Group announces capital raise

Sep. 22, 2021 7:57 AM ETMatch Group, Inc. (MTCH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
  • Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) to issue equity in a registered direct offering.
  • The price per share and the number of shares have yet to be determined.
  • Concurrently, the company's indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Match Group Holdings II, LLC to commence an offering of $500M of senior notes due 2031.
  • Proceeds of the Registered Direct Offering, together with the net proceeds of concurrent termination of certain note hedges and warrant transactions and a portion of the net proceeds of the concurrent notes offering by indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Match Group Holdings II, LLC will be used to repurchase 0.875% exchangeable senior notes due 2022.
  • Any remaining net proceeds of the notes offering will be used for general corporate purposes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.