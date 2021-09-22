Match Group announces capital raise
Sep. 22, 2021 7:57 AM ETMatch Group, Inc. (MTCH)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) to issue equity in a registered direct offering.
- The price per share and the number of shares have yet to be determined.
- Concurrently, the company's indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Match Group Holdings II, LLC to commence an offering of $500M of senior notes due 2031.
- Proceeds of the Registered Direct Offering, together with the net proceeds of concurrent termination of certain note hedges and warrant transactions and a portion of the net proceeds of the concurrent notes offering by indirect wholly owned subsidiary, Match Group Holdings II, LLC will be used to repurchase 0.875% exchangeable senior notes due 2022.
- Any remaining net proceeds of the notes offering will be used for general corporate purposes.