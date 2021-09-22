France's EDF in talks to buy GE's nuclear turbines unit
- Electricite de France (OTCPK:ECIFF) is in preliminary talks to buy the General Electric (NYSE:GE) unit that makes and maintains turbines for nuclear power stations, Bloomberg reports.
- GE bought the Steam Power unit as part of its 2015 acquisition of Alstom's power business, which helps maintain key parts of France's 56 atomic plants.
- "GE being one of EDF's key partners in the nuclear business, EDF is currently analyzing conditions under which the interests of the EDF Group would be best served," the French utility says.
- For GE, which Bloomberg says has confirmed the discussions, a sale of the nuclear assets business would help it focus on gas turbines and renewable energy.
- For EDF, a deal would give it greater oversight over maintenance and turbine supply in the construction of nuclear plants.
