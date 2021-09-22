First Watch Restaurant Group preps for IPO

A heap of healthy vegan gluten free whole grain pancakes made with buckwheat flour topped with raspberries and blueberries with icing sugar sprinkled on top
Mehriban Aliyeva/iStock via Getty Images

  • First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) files to sell 9,459,000 shares in its IPO in an expected price range of $17.00 to $19.00 per share. The Florida-based company will raise $170.3M at the midpoint of the anticipated range.
  • The restaurant operator says it has averaged same-restaurant sales growth of 6.3% annually and achieved annual same-restaurant traffic growth of 1.4% annually. First Watch recorded net income of $1.8M on revenue of $281.1M in the six month period that ended June 27. Looking ahead, First Watch expects continued growth will come from opening new restaurants in existing and new geographies and driving traffic and building sales at current restaurants.
  • SEC Form S-1
