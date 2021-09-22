Dynacor Gold Mines boosts full year revenue and EPS guidance
Sep. 22, 2021 8:03 AM ETDynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNGDF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Dynacor Gold Mines (OTCPK:DNGDF) now sees full year total sales of $185 to $190 million, a 23 to 27% increase from previously announced sales guidance of $150 million and represents an increase of 82 to 87% Y/Y.
- FY 2021 net income is raised to $9.0 to $9.5 million or EPS of $0.23 to $0.25 (C$0.29 to C$0.31), a 30 to 38% increase from previously announced earnings guidance of $6.9M.
- In addition, management is forecasting to produce over 100,000 gold equivalent ounces in 2021.