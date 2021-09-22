CytoDyn gets greenlight for late-stage leronlimab COVID-19 trial in Brazil

  • CytoDyn (OTCQB:CYDY) announces that Brazil’s regulatory authority, ANVISA, has approved the start of an additional Phase 3 CD16 clinical trial of leronlimab in certain patients with COVID-19.
  • The trial will focus on hospitalized COVID-19 patients in critical condition who require mechanical and invasive ventilation or Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO).
  • An interim analysis will be conducted after 40% of the patients have been enrolled and have completed a 28-day trial.
  • The trial will be carried out across 22 research centers with a total of 316 patients.
  • CytoDyn had provided updated preliminary results from its Phase 1b/2 trials and compassionate use with leronlimab to treat 30 metastatic triple-negative breast cancer ((mTNBC)) patients, in August.
