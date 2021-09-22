Chembio submits EUA application for DPP respiratory antigen panel

Green and blue coronavirus cells under magnification intertwined with DNA cell structure
matejmo/E+ via Getty Images

  • Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) announces the submission of an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application to the U.S. FDA for the company’s DPP Respiratory Antigen Panel test system.
  • The DPP Respiratory Antigen Panel test system is designed to provide simultaneous, discrete, and differential detection of Influenza A, Influenza B, and SARS-CoV-2 antigens from a single patient sample using a simple nasal swab.
  • The test system is expected to provide results in about 20 minutes and be read on Chembio’s DPP Micro Reader analyzer.
  • Shares up nearly 4% premarket.
  • The FDA had approved Chembio's Premarket Approval (PMA) application for the DPP HIV-Syphilis System including a multiplex single-use test and the DPP Micro Reader optical analyzer, in October last year.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.