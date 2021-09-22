Chembio submits EUA application for DPP respiratory antigen panel
Sep. 22, 2021 8:13 AM ETChembio Diagnostics, Inc. (CEMI)By: SA News Team
- Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) announces the submission of an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) application to the U.S. FDA for the company’s DPP Respiratory Antigen Panel test system.
- The DPP Respiratory Antigen Panel test system is designed to provide simultaneous, discrete, and differential detection of Influenza A, Influenza B, and SARS-CoV-2 antigens from a single patient sample using a simple nasal swab.
- The test system is expected to provide results in about 20 minutes and be read on Chembio’s DPP Micro Reader analyzer.
- Shares up nearly 4% premarket.
- The FDA had approved Chembio's Premarket Approval (PMA) application for the DPP HIV-Syphilis System including a multiplex single-use test and the DPP Micro Reader optical analyzer, in October last year.