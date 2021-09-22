AutoZone lands higher price target from Citi with bull case strengthened
Sep. 22, 2021 8:15 AM ETAutoZone, Inc. (AZO)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Citi is more constructive on AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) after taking in the retailer's "healthy" Q4 earnings topper.
- Analyst Steven Zaccone thinks the same-store sales and gross margin beats strengthened the bull case for the stock as concerns over slowing do-it-yourself trends were shown to be overstated.
- Citi keeps a Buy rating on AZO and bumps up the price target to to $1,950 from $1,870 vs. the 52-week high of $1,666.63 and average Wall Street analyst PT of $1,683.67. Shares of AutoZone rallied 3.65% yesterday after the earnings release.
