RBC Bearings to raise $500M in senior notes offering through subsidiary
Sep. 22, 2021 8:23 AM ETRBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Roller Bearing Company of America plans to offer $500M in principal amount of senior notes due 2029 in a private offering.
- Notes offering is in relation is related to RBC Bearings' financing of its earlier announced acquisition of the Dodge Mechanical Power Transmission Business of ABB Asea Brown Boveri.
- Net proceeds to be used for funding a portion of the cash purchase price for the pending acquisition of Dodge and other general corporate purposes.
- Along with pending acquisition closure, the issuer is expected to become the borrower under a new credit agreement.
- Shares trading 0.9% higher premarket