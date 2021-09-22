RBC Bearings to raise $500M in senior notes offering through subsidiary

Sep. 22, 2021 8:23 AM ETRBC Bearings Incorporated (ROLL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Roller Bearing Company of America plans to offer $500M in principal amount of senior notes due 2029 in a private offering.
  • Notes offering is in relation is related to RBC Bearings' financing of its earlier announced acquisition of the Dodge Mechanical Power Transmission Business of ABB Asea Brown Boveri.
  • Net proceeds to be used for funding a portion of the cash purchase price for the pending acquisition of Dodge and other general corporate purposes.
  • Along with pending acquisition closure, the issuer is expected to become the borrower under a new credit agreement.
  • Shares trading 0.9% higher premarket
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.