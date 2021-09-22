Invesco reportedly partnering with Galaxy Digital to create crypto-based ETFs
Sep. 22, 2021 8:51 AM ETInvesco Ltd. (IVZ), BRPHFBTC-USD, ETH-USD, LTC-USDBy: Jason Capul, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) reportedly plans to team up with Galaxy Digital Holdings (OTCPK:BRPHF) to roll out a suite of crypto-based exchange traded funds.
- The Wall Street Journal reported that Invesco will announce the move early as Wednesday as the firm attempts to set itself up as one of the major issuers in the crypto ETF world. The move comes as demand around the space grows each day.
- The Journal said teaming up with Galaxy Digital will give Invesco the backing of an organization that's expert in the crypto market, and whose mission is to institutionalize cryptocurrencies and promote the advancement of blockchain technology.
- As for Galaxy Digital, the deal will allow it to partner with one of the world's largest fund issuers, which will help broaden the firm's market reach.
- One of the first planned exchange traded funds under the partnership will be a Bitcoin-holding ETF, according to the Journal.
- "It's not just about getting the first bitcoin ETF to the market. This is about expanding the horizon," John Hoffman, Invesco's head of Americas, ETFs and indexed strategies, told the paper. "We ultimately think we can define this new market."
- The new alliance will presumably create funds that invest in Bitcoin (BTC-USD), Ethereum (ETH-USD), Litecoin (LTC-USD) and others.
- Crypto price action: BTC-USD -2.63%, ETH-USD -4.23%, and LTC-USD -3.56%.
- On Tuesday, Galaxy Digital founder and CEO Michael Novogratz said in an interview that he remained optimistic about the cryptocurrency market despite "an ugly day." "I'm not nervous," he told CNBC.