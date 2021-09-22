Jefferies' Leucadia invests in AI investment manager Manteio Capital
Sep. 22, 2021 8:47 AM ETJefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- Leucadia Asset Management, a division of Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF), forms a strategic relationship with Manteio Capital, a systematic investment manager that uses quantitative strategies and artificial intelligence methodologies.
- Leucadia will invest long-term capital into Manteio's offering of systematic strategies, the company said.
- Manteio was co-founded in 2020 by CEO Peter Christodoulou, Chief Technology Officer & Head of AI Strategies Justin Yang, and Chief investment Officer & Head of Liquid Strategies Michael Cash; all of the co-founders previously served at the Quantitative Trading group within Credit Suisse Asset Management.
- "We believe Leucadia Asset Management offers the institutional backing and support structure that will enable us to take our business to the next level," said Christodoulou.
- In mid-July, Jefferies and SMBC forms a strategic alliance to drive growth.
- Previously, (Sept. 14, 2020) Leucadia entered in a strategic relationship with FourSixThree Capital.