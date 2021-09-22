Kintara posts additional topline data from mid-stage trial for neurological cancer

  • Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) announced additional topline data from an open-label, Phase 2 clinical study designed to evaluate VAL-083 in certain patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive type of cancer affecting the brain or spinal cord.
  • The data readout from the newly diagnosed adjuvant arm of the study follows topline results announced earlier from the recurrent arm of the study.
  • The study targeted at GBM patients with an unmethylated promoter of the methylguanine DNA-methyltransferase (MGMT) gene had enrolled 39 patients (36 efficacy evaluable) in the newly diagnosed adjuvant arm.
  • The patients have clocked 10.0 months without progression of the disease, compared to 5.3-6.9 months of Progression-Free Survival (PFE) for this patient population per historical data.
  • The median overall survival (mOS) stood at 16.6 months, contrasting 12.7-16.0 months according to historical data.
  • While myelosuppression was the commonest adverse event in line with prior studies, one trial participant experienced a serious adverse event possibly linked to the therapy.
  • Newly released data provides “additional support and momentum to continue the evaluation of VAL-083 for the treatment of GBM," CEO Saiid Zarrabian noted.
  • In July, Kintara (KTRA) shares surged in response to topline data from the recurrent arm of the study.
