Kintara posts additional topline data from mid-stage trial for neurological cancer
Sep. 22, 2021 8:41 AM ETKintara Therapeutics, Inc. (KTRA)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Kintara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KTRA) announced additional topline data from an open-label, Phase 2 clinical study designed to evaluate VAL-083 in certain patients with glioblastoma multiforme (GBM), an aggressive type of cancer affecting the brain or spinal cord.
- The data readout from the newly diagnosed adjuvant arm of the study follows topline results announced earlier from the recurrent arm of the study.
- The study targeted at GBM patients with an unmethylated promoter of the methylguanine DNA-methyltransferase (MGMT) gene had enrolled 39 patients (36 efficacy evaluable) in the newly diagnosed adjuvant arm.
- The patients have clocked 10.0 months without progression of the disease, compared to 5.3-6.9 months of Progression-Free Survival (PFE) for this patient population per historical data.
- The median overall survival (mOS) stood at 16.6 months, contrasting 12.7-16.0 months according to historical data.
- While myelosuppression was the commonest adverse event in line with prior studies, one trial participant experienced a serious adverse event possibly linked to the therapy.
- Newly released data provides “additional support and momentum to continue the evaluation of VAL-083 for the treatment of GBM," CEO Saiid Zarrabian noted.
- In July, Kintara (KTRA) shares surged in response to topline data from the recurrent arm of the study.