Limoneira announces joint venture with Wileman Bros. & Elliott
Sep. 22, 2021 8:51 AM ETLimoneira Company (LMNR)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR) signs a MOU with Wileman Bros. & Elliot to come together to sell their combined citrus volumes under the One World of Citrus Alliance.
- Limoneira’s oranges and specialty citrus, including grapefruit, and pummelos, will be packed and shipped by Wileman Bros. & Elliott.
- Both entities will maintain and expand their current brands and packaging, however the sales representatives from both companies will be responsible for the entire combined citrus portfolio from all growing regions including imports.
- One World of Citrus’ “One Service” program will provide a single invoice to the customer in order to simplify the transaction.