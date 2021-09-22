Astellas menopause drug fezolinetant meets primary endpoints in phase 3 trial
Sep. 22, 2021 8:50 AM ETAstellas Pharma Inc. (ALPMF), ALPMYBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor
- Astellas Pharma's (OTCPK:ALPMF) fezolinetant met co-primary endpoints in a pivotal trial for moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms ("VMS") associated with menopause.
- Both 30 and 45 mg given daily led to a reduction in the frequency and severity of moderate to severe VMS -- also known as hot flashes -- at weeks 4 and 12 compared to placebo.
- Fezolinetant, a non-hormonal selective neurokinin-3 receptor antagonist, works by inhibiting a receptor in the brain's hypothalamus to reduce the frequency and severity of VMS.
- Results will be presented on Friday at the North American Menopause Society 2021 Annual Meeting.
- Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY) released phase 3 top-line data in March.