Astellas menopause drug fezolinetant meets primary endpoints in phase 3 trial

Sep. 22, 2021

Mature Woman Experiencing Hot Flush From Menopause
  • Astellas Pharma's (OTCPK:ALPMF) fezolinetant met co-primary endpoints in a pivotal trial for moderate to severe vasomotor symptoms ("VMS") associated with menopause.
  • Both 30 and 45 mg given daily led to a reduction in the frequency and severity of moderate to severe VMS -- also known as hot flashes -- at weeks 4 and 12 compared to placebo.
  • Fezolinetant, a non-hormonal selective neurokinin-3 receptor antagonist, works by inhibiting a receptor in the brain's hypothalamus to reduce the frequency and severity of VMS.
  • Results will be presented on Friday at the North American Menopause Society 2021 Annual Meeting.
  • Astellas (OTCPK:ALPMY) released phase 3 top-line data in March.
