Orion Group bags a total of ~$26M worth contracts

Sep. 22, 2021 8:51 AM ETORNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Orion Group (NYSE:ORN) announces six contract awards in its key markets for its concrete segment totaling ~$26M.
  • The company was recently awarded two contracts in the Houston, Texas, area including an $8M contract for the construction of a building as part of a new industrial park and a $9M contract for the construction of four tilt-wall buildings in a new distribution center.
  • All three projects are expected to begin construction during the Q4 2021 and be completed in the Q2 2022.
  • In addition, the company was awarded a $2.1M contract to construct a single-story tilt-wall building with associated site work in Daytona, Florida; project expected to begin in Q4 2021 and be completed by the end of the Q1 2022.
