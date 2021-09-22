Yum! Brands promotes Sabir Sami to KFC chief
Sep. 22, 2021 8:54 AM ETYum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) promotes Sabir Sami to the role of KFC division's chief executive officer, effective Jan. 1, 2022.
- Sami who currently serves as KFC Division chief operating officer and managing director of KFC Asia, will succeed Tony Lowings, who is stepping down as CEO at the end of 2021 in advance of his retirement in early 2022.
- Sami is a 12-year veteran of the company. Prior to Yum!, Sami served in various leadership roles at Procter & Gamble, the Coca-Cola Company and Reckitt Benckiser.
- In addition, Dyke Shipp, 55, who currently serves as KFC division's chief development officer and chief people officer is being promoted to KFC president.
