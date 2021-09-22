Iteris chosen by City of Suffolk for traffic signal timing engineering services
Sep. 22, 2021 8:54 AM ETIteris, Inc. (ITI)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) received a open-ended annual services on-call contract by the City of Suffolk, Virginia’s Department of Public Works for traffic signal optimization engineering services, representing continued demand for Iteris’ specialized consulting services in a key geographic market.
- The contract is renewable for an additional four years with an estimated potential value of up to $1M.
- The City of Suffolk encompasses 1.6K roadway miles for which Iteris’ ITS experts will support traffic management operations, emergency planning and operations, and the deployment of new technologies.
- "This traffic signal timing program represents the continued expansion of Iteris' specialized consulting services in the Mid-Atlantic, and will ultimately help to increase safety and mobility for the city’s traveling public, while also improving air quality and reducing fuel consumption," regional vice president, Consulting Solutions commented.