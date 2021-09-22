Another billionaire is getting divorced. Here are stocks Hedge Funder Paulson owned
- Described as 'epic' by Page Six, hedge fund manager John Paulson is headed for divorce, joining a list of high profile billionaires, like Bill and Melinda Gates, and Jeff Bezos and Mackenzie Scott in seeing their nuptials come to an end.
- Paulson rose to fame for his bet against the housing market preceding the financial crisis, making billions for himself and his investors. He then famously turned to investing in gold assets (NYSEARCA:GLD), health care names like Alexion -- now owned by AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) -- and was an activist during the Family Dollar - Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) tie up. In late August, he weighed in on cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin (BTC-USD), calling them a bubble.
- After the assets under management dwindled in the ensuing years, Paulson announced earlier this year that his fund, Paulson & Co. would be turning into a family office, thereby returning outside capital.
- That said, his fund still owns sizable assets in the financial markets, and, given the fact that he and his wife did not have a prenup, according to Page Six, it may prove challenging to divide assets cleanly.
- As of the most recent quarterly SEC filing, his largest ownership among publicly-traded stocks included a more than $750M stake in Bausch Health (NYSE:BHC), ~$750M in Horizon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HZNP), and ~$470M in Brightsphere Investment (NYSE:BSIG).
- His other holdings above $100M include AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), Didi Global (NYSE:DIDI), Dish Network (NASDAQ:DISH), Novagold Resources (NYSE:NG), Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), Perpetua Resources (NASDAQ:PPTA), Thryv Holdings (NASDAQ:THRY).
- Other notable stocks include Exxon (NYSE:XOM), Apache (NASDAQ:APA), Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) and Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA), which recently was caught up on the Archegos scandal.
