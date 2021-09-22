Orion Group rises on multiple contract awards
Sep. 22, 2021 8:56 AM ETOrion Group Holdings, Inc. (ORN)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Specialty construction company Orion Group Holdings' (NYSE:ORN) Marine segment has secured contract awards worth ~$35M to perform marine and infrastructure construction work in the gulf coast and in Alaska.
- In the gulf coast, Orion won three contracts to build marine infrastructure for private sector clients in Louisiana and Texas. Two of these awards, valued at $11.8M and $6.7M, are in the greater Houston area, and will involve the construction and dredging of new ship and barge berths for petrochemical loading and unloading. The third project, worth ~$9M, will involve the replacement of an existing barge dock at a terminal located west of New Orleans.
- Work on all three contracts is expected to begin in Q421 and complete by Q322.
- Additionally, Orion received a $7.8M contract from the US Department of Transportation to demolish and replace an existing bridge in Alaska’s Denali National Park. This contract will begin late in Q122 and complete in late 2023.
- ORN +5.59% pre-market
- The company has also announced contract awards of ~$26M today