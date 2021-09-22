Halberd-heliosDx collaborate to advance healthcare diagnostic technologies

Sep. 22, 2021 8:59 AM ETHalberd Corporation (HALB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Halberd (OTCPK:HALB) and heliosDx, a unit of Rush Net, signed a scientific collaboration agreement to advance healthcare diagnostic technologies.
  • The collaboration aims to explore synergies and opportunities which are mutually beneficial.
  • Halberd said it has been searching for a method to provide a much faster means to test a new line of diagnostic technologies.
  • Halberd's Patricio Reyes has focused on certain proteins and molecules in bodily fluids, which he believes, will enhance understanding of the pathophysiologic underpinnings of common neurologic disorders.
  • "The opportunity to work with Dr. Reyes and Halberd to develop testing based on Dr. Reyes' previously identified biomarkers is a significant step for heliosDX to establish a research division, while utilizing our expertise to further prove the efficacy of these biomarkers," said heliosDX CEO Ashley Sweat.
