Verizon Frontline bags Harris County, Texas ESD contract

Sep. 22, 2021 9:02 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments

Ambulances
Photography By Tonelson/iStock via Getty Images

  • Verizon Frontline (NYSE:VZ) has been awarded the contract to deliver connectivity and smartphones for the Harris County, Texas Emergency Services District, or ESD, No. 11.
  • Verizon Frontline will deliver network and smartphones for use in Harris County ESD No. 11 Emergency Medical Services trucks and ambulances.
  • "When lives are on the line and every second counts, the Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 team can count on Verizon, the No. 1 network in public safety,” says Jennifer Chronis, senior vice president, Verizon Public Sector.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.