Verizon Frontline bags Harris County, Texas ESD contract
Sep. 22, 2021 9:02 AM ETVerizon Communications Inc. (VZ)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Verizon Frontline (NYSE:VZ) has been awarded the contract to deliver connectivity and smartphones for the Harris County, Texas Emergency Services District, or ESD, No. 11.
- Verizon Frontline will deliver network and smartphones for use in Harris County ESD No. 11 Emergency Medical Services trucks and ambulances.
- "When lives are on the line and every second counts, the Harris County Emergency Services District No. 11 team can count on Verizon, the No. 1 network in public safety,” says Jennifer Chronis, senior vice president, Verizon Public Sector.