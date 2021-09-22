Inspira Technologies contracts GlobalLogic for advanced digital product engineering services
Sep. 22, 2021 9:01 AM ETIINNBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Inspira Technologies (IINN +8.1%) announces that the ART's device "brain" is to acquire an algorithm enhanced digital platform, for which the company has contracted GlobalLogic, a Hitachi Group Company.
- The "brain" of the ART device is an algorithm-enhanced control platform.
- GlobalLogic works with many medical technology, healthcare, and life sciences organizations to create digital patient experiences, get products to market faster.
- Dagi Ben-Noon, CEO, stated: "With concern over the rising morbidity associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, Inspira Technologies is progressing towards the production phase of the ART device's "brain", an algorithm enhanced platform. The ART is designed to provide oxygenation of blood and removal of carbon dioxide from the blood. With GlobalLogic, we are pleased to integrate an advanced digital algorithm into our innovative control platform and to provide a more advanced digital experience for the medical personnel who will use it."