Leap Therapeutics slips on pricing equity offering
Sep. 22, 2021 9:05 AM ETLeap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) is down 4.40% pre-market on pricing its previously announced ~$90M stock and pre-funded warrants offering.
- The biotechnology company priced the public offering of its common stock at $2.85/share and of pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock at $2.849/pre-funded warrant.
- Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,740,000 shares of the common stock at the public offering price per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
- The offering is expected to yield gross proceeds of ~$90M and close on or about September 24, 2021.
- Net proceeds will be used for funding the continued development of DKN-01, manufacturing of clinical trial material and general corporate purposes.