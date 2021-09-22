Leap Therapeutics slips on pricing equity offering

Sep. 22, 2021 9:05 AM ETLeap Therapeutics, Inc. (LPTX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) is down 4.40% pre-market on pricing its previously announced ~$90M stock and pre-funded warrants offering.
  • The biotechnology company priced the public offering of its common stock at $2.85/share and of pre-funded warrants to purchase shares of its common stock at $2.849/pre-funded warrant.
  • Underwriters have been granted a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 4,740,000 shares of the common stock at the public offering price per share, less underwriting discounts and commissions.
  • The offering is expected to yield gross proceeds of ~$90M and close on or about September 24, 2021.
  • Net proceeds will be used for funding the continued development of DKN-01, manufacturing of clinical trial material and general corporate purposes.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.