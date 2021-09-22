Q BioMed to advance COVID-19 therapy into clinical trials in 2022

Sep. 22, 2021 9:05 AM ETQ BioMed Inc. (QBIO)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor

CoronaVirus Mono Blue
BlackJack3D/E+ via Getty Images

  • Outlining its development plans for its partnered COVID-19 asset MAN-19, Q BioMed (OTCQB:QBIO) says that the company is on track for clinical trials of the treatment in 2022.
  • The recombinant fusion protein is designed to protect COVID-19 patients from acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS), helping them to avoid ICU admissions for treatments and ventilators for breathing.
  • “If the drug proves both safe and effective, our goal is to have it available for use by patients by early 2023,” the company said in a statement.
  • Q BioMed (OTCQB:QBIO) estimates up to $200 million in payments over the next 24 months, subject to licensing and milestone revenue opportunities for this and related indications in kidney and ophthalmological diseases.
  • Commenting on the path forward, Q BioMed (OTCQB:QBIO) CEO Denis Corin said: “With proof-of-concept complete and clinical trials planned in 2022, we believe there is a significant return on investment in the near term and major milestones to be achieved.”
  • Read: In May, Q BioMed (OTCQB:QBIO) agreed to sell 43% of outstanding company stock in return for $30 million from U.K.-based healthcare and technology aggregator Aedesius.
