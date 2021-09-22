Esports +2% after announcing partnership with The Coalition for EGL series
Sep. 22, 2021 9:09 AM ETEsports Entertainment Group, Inc. (GMBL)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- Esports Entertainment Group (NASDAQ:GMBL) has teamed up with The Coalition, part of Xbox Game Studios and the developers behind Gears of War, for Esports Gaming League (EGL) open series.
- Esports' EGL series is a nine-month tournament that will be run using the company's tournament platform to track player's performance, rankings and leaderboard.
- "We are extremely excited to add The Coalition to our growing catalog of tournament partners here. Our working relationship dates back to 2017, so the expertise on both sides will not only be beneficial to a continued partnership, but also to the competitors who will experience a top-notch event in all aspects," says EGL's General Manager Glen Elliott.
- Stock is up 2.5% in pre-market trading.
