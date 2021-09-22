Why McDonald's looks like a defensive stock pick to ride out 2021

Sep. 22, 2021 9:10 AM ETMcDonald's Corporation (MCD)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor3 Comments

  • Oppenheimer lays out the case on why McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) looks like an enticing stock idea into the end of the year.
  • Analyst Brian Bittner: "We believe shares offer minimal downside risk owing to defensive characteristics and tiny China exposure (3% of profits). At the same time, upside catalysts linger as Int'l recovery appears underestimated by consensus and US SSS drivers remain healthy."
  • Looking at the long term, Bittner and team say they are attracted to the MCD's model's potential for improving operating leverage and strengthening FCF generation. Oppy has EPS set above consensus for 2022-2023. The firm has an Outperform rating on MCD and price target of $270.
  • Other Wall Street bulls are also asking why McDonald's fell off earlier in the week off a Chinese real estate debacle.
